Ever since the MacBook Pro line made significant departures from its winning formula with the introduction of the Touch Bar and the removal of MagSafe charging, people have been clamoring for a return to form. Last year’s M1-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro was a step in the right direction — as was the revised M1 Mac Mini — but there’s still room to revitalize the “Pro” in MacBook Pro. That is a big part of what’s expected at Apple’s next event, dubbed “Unleashed,” which is scheduled for Monday, October 18th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO