Successful multi-unit franchisees know succession planning is much more than estate and exit, it’s also about building strategies for today to create choice and take advantage of opportunities towards your vision. Business owners who have invested in succession planning already have options, know what they want, and are already implementing their growth strategies. However, for multi-unit franchisee owners who have been misled to believe succession planning is just about the exit and retirement, you have some catching up to do.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO