You’ve probably heard someone tell you to “get your protein in after your workout so you don’t waste it.” And while that may only be partially true, the fact does remain: Muscle is built in the kitchen after you’ve put in all that hard work in the gym. Getting the right nutrients after you finish a workout can help you rebuild and repair your muscle proteins and glycogen stores and stimulate new muscle growth. When you finish at the gym, you need to reach for the best high-protein foods.

WORKOUTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO