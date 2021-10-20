CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Report: Gators WR Trent Whittemore Avoided Serious Injury vs. LSU

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 8 days ago

Some good news for the Florida football program following the Gators' disheartening loss to LSU on Saturday: Wide receiver Trent Whittemore avoided a major injury after getting hurt against the Tigers with a hurt ankle, according to Zach Abolverdi of The Gainesville Sun.

LSU defensive back Cordale Flott landed on Whittemore's left ankle after the receiver lept into the air and attempted to catch a pass in the second quarter. The throw went incomplete and Whittemore suffered his injury on the way down, which led Whittemore to miss the remainder of the game.

Per Abolverdi, Whittemore's injury did not result in a broken ankle. The redshirt sophomore and local Buchholz High School (Gainesville, Fla.) graduate is currently wearing a boot as he recovers, but the Gators are "hopeful" that Whittemore will be available to play against Georgia on Oct. 30 following Florida's bye week.

Whether it's Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson starting at quarterback next Saturday, the Gators' offense could certainly utilize Whittemore's receiving ability and versatility against the nation's No. 1 defense in scoring and yards allowed per game.

On the season, Whittemore has caught 13 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown as a part of Florida's spread-out receiving attack, and has completed two passes of his own on as many attempts for 35 yards and a passing touchdown.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
