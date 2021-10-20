Adele Revealed What She Wants The Last Meal Of Her Life To Be

Photo: Getty Images

As if her songs didn't make her relatable enough already, Adele just revealed what she wants the last meal of her life to be and it will make you love her even more. The Grammy-winning artist doesn't want some fancy meal prepared by a fancy chef while she's on her way out. Nope. She just wants a Big Mac.

Adele sat down with Vogue to take the "Ultimate British Taste Test," where she taste-tested twelve classic British dishes while blindfolded . From fish and chips to a Full English breakfast, Adele had to try to identify each dish without looking. The results, of course, are hilarious.

While undergoing the challenge, the 'Easy On Me' singer opened up about some of her own favorite dishes. "I learned to cook on my own when I was like, 18," Adele shared. "I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money, so I think I read '30-Minute Meals' by good ol' Jamie Oliver. That's how I learned the basics of cooking."

After learning how to cook, Adele now makes an "incredible spicy pasta" and a "great fish pie" as some of her go-to dishes.

Just because she's gotten pretty good at whipping up delicious recipes at home, though, doesn't mean Adele never gets takeout. She even revealed that she stops at McDonald's "at least once a week" because she loves the fast-food chain so much. "My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries," Adele said. "That's my three-course."

A close second for a good "takeaway" is Nando's—a fast-food chain popular in the U.K. that specializes in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken. The 'Hello' singer shared what she regularly orders from there, as well. "I get a quarter of chicken with some coleslaw, some rice, and some fries," she said. "And I get medium Peri heat, Peri sprinkles on my fries as well."

Ultimately, Adele said she knows "everything there is to know about food...I eat so much food still."

Adele's highly anticipated album 30 is set to release on November 19. Are you excited about new music from Adele?