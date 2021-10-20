CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $94 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Friday (October 22) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $94 million drawing on Tuesday (October 19) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $108 million ($75.7 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 3-12-13-19-52

GOLD BALL: 1

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion earlier this year.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the third largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark nine times during its existence.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

