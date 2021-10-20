'AGT' Contestant Speaks For First Time Since Terrifying On-Set Accident

Photo: Episodic

Stuntman and America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin spoke publicly for the first time since being seriously injured performing a daredevil stunt during a rehearsal for the show last Thursday (October 14).

Speaking exclusively to TMZ , Goodwin reflected on the near-death accident, which involved being crushed between two cars while performing an escape act that caused an explosion on the set.

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love," Goodwin said. "Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s***."

Goodwin said he wanted to thank fans worldwide for reaching out and showing "astonishing" support amid news of his accident, as well as his fianceé, Amanda , and other loved ones.

He also specifically said, "nananana boo boo," while discussing death and escaping its clutches.

On Monday (October 18), an America's Got Talent: Extreme spokesperson told Deadline the show paused production following Goodwin's injury.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," a spokesperson said in a statement issued to Deadline confirming the decision to pause production. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

TMZ obtained footage of the incident, which shows Goodwin hanging mid-air in a straight jacket while two vehicles suspended on each side of him are released and being to swing toward the stuntman.

Goodwin was supposed to fall below the cars just before they collided but his timing was off and he was instead sandwiched between the two vehicles amid the explosion.

WARNING: The following video of the incident is graphic and viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Goodwin was airlifted from the set to a nearby hospital's trauma unit and underwent surgery following the accident.

America's Got Talent: Extreme is a spinoff of the original America's Got Talent series that showcases jaw-dropping daredevil stunts.

The show is hosted by Terry Crews -- who also hosts the main AGT series -- and features Simon Cowell , WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella , multi-time X Games god medalist and Travis Pastrana serving as judges.

Cal/OSHA, California's Division of Occupational Safety & Health was notified by Deadline of the incident and confirmed it is investigating it.