CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST's Upcoming European Tour With OZZY OSBOURNE - "Most 70 Year Olds Are Retired On The Beach In Florida, Sipping A Mimosa... We’re Gonna Go Out And Assault The World Again"

bravewords.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy Consequence has released a new interview with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, in which the Metal God discusses the band’s new 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music box set, staying relevant after half a century, meeting Andy Warhol, rivalries with other bands, his bond with his bandmates past and present,...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Switzerland, FL
wesb.com

JUDAS PRIEST Shares New Trailer For ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ Book

JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications have published the first-ever official book documenting the band’s extensive history over the last 50 years. Titled “Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years”, the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews. This huge, 648-page coffee table book chronicles...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rob Halford recalls heartfelt letter which opened the door for Judas Priest return

Rob Halford recalls writing a "really intimate and personal letter" as way of rekindling his relationship with his former bandmates, following his departure from Judas Priest almost a decade previous. At the time, Halford was on hiatus after leaving the band in 1992 to pursue life temporarily as a solo...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Rob Halford Recalls ‘So British’ Judas Priest Reunion Talks

Rob Halford remembered the understated discussion that confirmed his return to Judas Priest in 2003, saying the moment was “so British.”. It came after he’d written an emotional letter to his former bandmates, telling them how he felt about his life and career following his 1992 departure from the group, which he described as the result of “miscommunication” in 2020.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Ozzy
loudersound.com

Judas Priest's quest to build a metal monster documented on 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music

Black Sabbath invented heavy metal, but Judas Priest drove it forward, rapidly accelerating the genre’s development. The limited-edition 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music isn’t their first rodeo at the box-set ranch, but in comparison with 2004’s 4-disc Metalogy and The Complete Albums’ (2012) vanilla round-up and omission of the Ripper Owens period, this 42-CD behemoth hits the motherlode.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

The Most Underrated Song on Every Judas Priest Album

Judas Priest's discography is a towering 18-albums of genre-defining heavy metal, released over a career that has now spanned more than 50 years. Their half-century dominance is anchored by dozens of timeless hits, but for every "Breaking the Law" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" there's other songs that, while they may not have the same commercial luster, are just as worthy of representing the Priest legacy. So, we're delivering the goods to bring you The Most Underrated Song on Every Judas Priest Album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

K.K. Downing: the six most important Judas Priest songs

Listening to the debut album by KK's Priest, Sermons Of The Sinner, the listener becomes acutely aware of something: It's a bit like Downing's old band. In fact, it's a lot like his old band. But then, why shouldn't it? As co-founder and lead guitarist of Brummie legends Judas Priest,...
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

VOLBEAT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Hollywood Palladium Show Streaming

Volbeat performed at the Palladium in Hollywood / Los Angeles, CA on October 6th. Live Rock Music by Scott Perry has shared video of the entire show in 4K HD sound. Check out the footage below. Scott Perry: "Volbeat didn't disappoint the fans, there was a mosh pit going the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Arena#Mimosa#Upcoming European Tour#European#Heavy Consequence#Utilita Arena
bravewords.com

Heavy Metal Version Of Your Favourite Christmas Songs

Heavy Metal Version Of Your Favourite Christmas Songs. Autumn is already drawing to a close. The colour show of the foliage is well advanced and the first trees shed their leaves: winter is imminent and heralds the Christmas season. Gingerbread, cinnamon sticks and other delicacies have already found their way into supermarkets and shop windows are filling up with traditional Christmas decorations. This is a nightmare for many heavy metal fans, because now the classic Christmas songs can be heard everywhere - on the radio and in stores. But the annually recurring carols definitely have their charm and can be transformed into a musical masterpiece with one or the other tool.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
bravewords.com

SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With HELLYEAH Guitarist CHRISTIAN BRADY

This Thursday, October 28th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Christian Brady (Hellyeah) on YouTube. "I’ve always wanted to be as wise as Mr. Miyagi," jokes Todd. "This Thursday I’ll be talking to...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Hitting Canadian East Coast With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE For Four TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS Tribute Shows

Famous Underground / former Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh is heading to Canada's east coast this week for four shows with Classic Albums Live. They will perform the Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers 1979 album, Damn The Torpedoes, in its entirety. Dates are as follows:. October. 27 - Summerside, Prince...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

Japan's SHADY GLIMPSE Sign With Wormholedeath; Supreme Gift Album To Be Reissued

Japanese thrash metal combo, Shady Glimpse, have signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for the reissue of their album, Supreme Gift, which is due for re-release on December 17 via Wormholedeath worldwide. Shady Glimpse' music is based on the 80's Bay Area: digests and absorbs punk, funk, disco, hard rock,...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

GENOCIDE PACT - New Single "Purged Flesh" Streaming

Genocide Pact return with their eponymous new, Self-Titled album out December 3. Listen to Genocide Pact’s new song “Purged Flesh” below. Vocalist/Guitarist Tim Mullaney comments on the new song:. "This was the first song to materialize for this record. It was kind of a mashup of two ideas- one being...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy