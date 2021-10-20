ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST's Upcoming European Tour With OZZY OSBOURNE - "Most 70 Year Olds Are Retired On The Beach In Florida, Sipping A Mimosa... We’re Gonna Go Out And Assault The World Again"

Heavy Metal Version Of Your Favourite Christmas Songs. Autumn is already drawing to a close. The colour show of the foliage is well advanced and the first trees shed their leaves: winter is imminent and heralds the Christmas season. Gingerbread, cinnamon sticks and other delicacies have already found their way into supermarkets and shop windows are filling up with traditional Christmas decorations. This is a nightmare for many heavy metal fans, because now the classic Christmas songs can be heard everywhere - on the radio and in stores. But the annually recurring carols definitely have their charm and can be transformed into a musical masterpiece with one or the other tool.

