CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Stock Report: Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Wright Trending Up Following Win vs. Dolphins

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8wGM_0cX2gPuE00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have, at long last, felt a win again. For only the second time in many of the careers in the locker room, the Jaguars are entering a new week as winners instead of as bitter and downtrodden losers.

As such, this week it is hard to not think the Jaguars are mostly on the rise following a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in London. Sitting at 1-5 entering the bye week isn't exactly ideal, but it is far better than the 0-6 alternative.

So who is seeing their stock rise following the Jaguars' first win in over a calendar year, and who are the few players still needing to see a turnaround to get back on track? We review below.

Stock Up

QB Trevor Lawrence

Another week, another step forward for Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had a few rookie moments (a red-zone fumble on a sack and a few inaccurate passes on third-downs), but he once again looked the part when looking at the entire picture. Lawrence may not have had complete accuracy for the day, but he did make several throws of a high level of difficulty to move the Jaguars downfield and into favorable positions. Without big throws from Lawrence to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew, Laviska Shenault, and Luke Farrell, the Jaguars don't win that game on Sunday. Lawrence once again went through a game without many mistakes from a decision-making perspective, either, showing maturity in crucial situations.

K Matthew Wright

Sunday was a coming out party for Matthew Wright. After missing a field goal and a PAT against the Tennessee Titans last week, Wright was perfect for the Jaguars against the Dolphins. He made three field goals: a 40-yard field goal in the first-half, a 54-yard field goal to tie the game with fewer than four minutes left, and the game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired. Those were the first three field goals any Jaguars kicker has made this year, making Wright a folk hero in Jacksonville and earning him the Jaguars' full-time kicking job moving forward.

DE/OLB Josh Allen and DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot

The Jaguars' starting edge defenders had their best games of 2021, a big reason the Jaguars' defense was able to limit the Dolphins to 20 points despite giving up big plays throughout the first-half. Allen and Smoot each recorded six pressures and three quarterback hits, both season-highs for the pair. The Jaguars failed to bring down Tua Tagovaiola, but the Dolphins didn't have much of a true dropback passing game due to Allen and Smoot consistently beating their offensive tackles.

S Rudy Ford

Sunday was a breakout game for Rudy Ford. The veteran safety and long-time special teams ace has stepped into a larger role for the Jaguars' defense in recent weeks and this continued against Miami, with Ford playing most of the Jaguars' third-downs in place of a second linebacker. Ford finished the game with three notable defense stops to force the Dolphins to punt, stopping them just short of the first-down marker. His range in coverage and speed coming downhill to fit against the run were much-needed additions to the Jaguars' defense, at least for one week.

WR Jamal Agnew

Jamal Agnew is no longer a return specialist. He is an elite return man who also happens to be a dangerous weapon on offense, with Agnew moving into full-time slot receiver role for the Jaguars over the last two weeks. Agnew recorded career highs in catches and receiving yards against the Dolphins and came up with two big third-down conversions for Trevor Lawrence, catching each pass in traffic and playing much larger than his small stature and frame would suggest. Agnew has become a legit go-to weapon for Lawrence over the last three weeks, and Sunday was his best game yet.

WR Marvin Jones

Speaking of best games yet, Sunday was a legitimate No. 1 WR showing from Marvin Jones. While Jones' skill set is better as a Robin to another player's Batman, Jones was the Jaguars' alpha dog at receiver against Miami and came up huge for Trevor Lawrence time and time again, converting several third-downs in contested situations and catching Lawrence's 28-yard touchdown pass in the face of tight man coverage. Jones was flawless against the Dolphins on a day where the Jaguars' other receivers weren't quite as consistent.

LB Shaquille Quarterman and Chapelle Russell

The Jaguars rotated their linebackers on Sunday, playing a combination of Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, Damien Wilson, and Dakota Allen. Quarterman and Russell were especially impressive, with each coming up with big stops on the Jaguars' final two drives. Quarterman forced a big incompletion on second-down on the final drive and helped the Jaguars limit the Dolphins rushing attack, while Russell played a big part in the Jaguars' game-winning fourth-down stop on the final defensive play of the game. That makes it two weeks in a row where the pair of young linebackers has impressed, which could mean more playing time sooner than later.

Stock Down

WR Tyron Johnson

Johnson was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars on Sunday despite Jacksonville missing a field-stretching threat against a hurt Dolphins secondary. While Marvin Jones has come up big on a few vertical shots, Johnson is the only healthy receiver the Jaguars have who can be considered a true deep threat and a speed demon. Despite this, Johnson sat the bench in favor of Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell, who combined for only two targets on Sunday. All things considered, that was a major indictment of the Jaguars' trust, or lack thereof, in Johnson.

TE Jacob Hollister

The time has come and gone for Jacob Hollister in the Jaguars' offense. He is clearly the Jaguars' No. 4 tight end, playing virtually no snaps on Sunday while Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell all played big roles. Hollister's drop issues in Week 3 have clearly pushed him to the bottom of the depth chart, and it is hard to imagine he will still have a role with James O'Shaughnessy returns from IR.

DL Taven Bryan

Taven Bryan missed the first game of his career on Sunday, being made a healthy scratch in favor of rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Tufele didn't play due to a hand injury he sustained during warmups, but the fact that the rookie pushed Bryan all the way to the sidelines and the bench after just a few weeks of regular-season practice and one showing against the Titans in Week 5 says a lot. Bryan's time as a contributor for the Jaguars is over, even with Tufele's injury.

DE/OLB Jihad Ward

It is becoming harder for the Jaguars to continue to justify giving Jihad Ward a large share of snaps. While he plays a different role from K'Lavon Chaisson, it is hard not to think the Jaguars wouldn't have more juice on the field from a pass-rush perspective with either Chaisson or even rookie Jordan Smith on the field in passing downs. Per PFF, Ward had 23 pass-rush snaps against a bad Dolphins' offensive line but recorded just one pressure -- giving him just two in the last three games. Ward is a decent edge setter, but the Jaguars could get more on third-down.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
Robin
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Anonymous Jaguars Player Has Telling Comment On Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reportedly reached a “crisis point.”. Over the weekend, the Jaguars head coach went viral, after a video surfaced appearing to show him getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer had stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren. However, he was spotted out at his restaurant on Friday night.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 overall picks will go head-to-head as the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Life has been a little easier for 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow than it has for 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The latter is tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven in his first three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#American Football#Jaguars Stock Report
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
Yardbarker

Trevor Lawrence disputes Urban Meyer about key QB sneak call

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were not seeing eye-to-eye on a key play call after Sunday’s loss. The Jaguars were trailing 31-19 against the Tennessee Titans with about 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and faced a key moment. They were facing a fourth and goal on the Titans’ 1-yard line, and set themselves up to go for it knowing a touchdown would make it a one-score game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Closing In On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
NFL
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
JaguarReport

How the Joe Flacco Trade Could Impact the Jaguars' 2022 Draft

Months after trading Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their first potential glimpse at just how the arranged deal could pay off -- all thanks to Joe Flacco and the New York Jets. Lost in the shocked reactions to the Jets making a move for...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To His First NFL Win

Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins. For Lawrence and Meyer, it was their first-ever win in the National Football League. The Jaguars beat the Dolphins, 23-20, in London on Sunday. Kicker Matthew Wright drilled a...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
487
Followers
760
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy