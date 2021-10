Unless you have been living under a rock you probably know that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested recently in Las Vegas for what was reported as a domestic violence dispute involving alcohol. Jones is no stranger to being arrested and definitely no stranger to run-ins with the law over the years. What most fans forget is that something like this doesn’t just affect him and his family. It also affects his training partners, his coaches, and everyone he is associated with. All of those past incidents directly impacted his personal relationships and professional partnerships, and they add up.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO