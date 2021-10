I’ll be the first to say that video games don’t need to try and emulate movies. Games and film are two different mediums that have their own strengths and weaknesses that don’t always translate well from one to the other. What I will say, however, is that there are broad ideas in film well worth implementing into gaming. Most we’ve already seen, like more dynamic cut scenes and performances. But one of Hollywood’s most impressive accomplishments is the almost unbelievable feat that was creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sheer amount of planning, effort, money, and talent that must’ve been required to establish several independent characters and films before seamlessly integrating them all together is astounding, even if you’re not a fan.

