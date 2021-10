There was some light Cubs-Trevor Story chat earlier this year, and there was the report yesterday about the Cubs doing some background work on the top free agent shortstops, so I don’t want to act like this is coming completely out of nowhere. Just like I said with Carlos Correa (and have said with Javy Báez), yeah, there are versions of a Cubs-Trevor Story marriage this offseason that could at least become plausible. It’s not like I don’t want any of these guys on the Cubs! I’m just trying to take a realistic assessment of both the market and the Cubs’ situation.

