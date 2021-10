The Brewers’ elimination from the postseason could soon provide the Mets with clarity about one potential candidate for their president of baseball operations vacancy. David Stearns, an architect of Milwaukee teams that have reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, is considered among the biggest fish in a small pond of executives with proven track records who could appeal to the Mets. The industry expectation is Mets officials will reach out soon — the Brewers’ season concluded Tuesday with a loss to the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS — to ask permission to speak with Stearns about their opening.

