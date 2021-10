The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are playing each other for the first time in over a year at Canada Life Place in Winnipeg. There is not a lot to say here except it is nice to see our old friends back in Winnipeg even if things are still not 100% back to normal. However, everything is normal when the Jets and Preds play each other even if we all have to wear masks. Some of the Jets best games come against the Preds so buckle up folks.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO