Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lupita Nyong'o's Museum-Worthy Haute Couture Cannes Look

By Ana Colón
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks. From the moment she made her red carpet...

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green. The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
Salma Hayek Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Suit and 6-Inch Gucci Platform Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Salma Hayek is giving major rock star vibes. The “Fools Rush In” actress was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set yesterday afternoon in LA in a look that was definitely an attention grabber. For said ensemble, Hayek donned a leopard print Elie Saab suit that incorporated a flared leg pant. She paired the suit with a sheer blouse underneath. Hayek slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit and upped the ante. The shoes included a heel of at least 6-inches and a closed toe design. Form the pictures shown throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring, intricate swimsuits and printed separates. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga. When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci. Slide on a pair of black platforms and add a vintage touch to your outfits. To Buy: Steve Madden Platform T-strap Sandals, $140.  To Buy: Saint Laurent Tribute 105mm Sandals, $895.  To Buy: Jessica Simpson Dayane T-Strap Platform Sandal in Black, $120. 
A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Carrie Bradshaw Flair in a Strapless Floral Print Dress and Cutout Silver Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker is continuing to wear fun ensembles for “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted while on the set of the impending HBO show. For the ensemble, Parker donned a look that played with a multitude of textures and colors. It consisted of a white cropped lace jacket paired over a strapless blue dress that featured a big floral print splashed all over the dress. When it came down to the shoes, Parker slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals that added the most perfect Carrie Bradshaw twist to the ensemble. Her personal shoe aesthetic...
Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
Kristen Stewart wears tiered, lace Chanel Couture at 'Spencer' premiere

Kristen Stewart's Spencer press tour wardrobe is serving alllll of the red carpet glamour that we've so dearly missed. And her latest outfit might be our favourite yet. To refresh your memory, last month, the actor stepped out at the Venice Film Festival rockin' a black Chanel short suit, featuring a pair of micro shorts so tiny, that they bordered on hot pants. Yup, it was a *lewk*. On the same trip, the actor also wore another get-up by the designer house: a relaxed mint green co-ord set featuring a TDF contrasting bow.
Sarah Jessica Parker Plays With Patterns in Striped Outfit and Hot Pink Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker played with patterns and pops of color today while filming “And Just Like That…” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted on-set in New York City with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Costumed as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a dark and light green striped blazer with colorful floral panels on its front and cuffs. The star’s top was paired with wide-leg striped pants in a similar green palette, plus hints of pale pink. Her look was complete with a silver watch. The look created a monochrome effect while also clashing, due to its subverted colors and...
Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”. The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.
