How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on TV and Streaming for Christmas 2022

A Charlie Brown Christmas has aired on broadcast television each year since it debuted on CBS in 1965, becoming a beloved holiday tradition—which explains why there was an outcry in 2020 when Apple acquired the rights to all Peanuts-related media and announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special, as well as the Halloween and Thanksgiving specials, would be available to view only on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.

At the time, more than 263,000 fans signed an online petition protesting the removal of the classic specials from broadcast TV.

“For over 50 years, we have celebrated the holidays with the airings of the Peanuts holiday specials on TV—first on CBS, then on ABC,” the petition read. “To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their Apple TV platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch.”

In response to these complaints, Apple relented. The week before Thanksgiving, the tech giant announced that they had struck a deal with PBS to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV last year, without ads.

The tradition continued in 2021, but fans of A Charlie Brown Christmas won't have that luck in 2022—but that doesn't mean they're out of luck. You can still watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free if you know where (and when!) to look.

Ready to get festive with Charlie Brown, Linus, Pig Pen, Lucy and the saddles little Christmas tree you ever did see? Here’s how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV and online for the 2022 holiday season.

Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Christmas 2022?

You can only watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+ in 2022.

Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV?

You'll have to tune in to Apple TV+ to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas this year. You won't need a subscription to watch it if you tune in from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, 2022.

Will A Charlie Brown Christmas be on TV?

Though there were concessions made for Christmas 2021, you'll only be able to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+ in 2022. You can watch it without subscribing from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2022.

Will A Charlie Brown Christmas be aired this year?

A Charlie Brown Christmas isn't going to air on TV this year, but you'll be able to watch it for free on Apple TV+ from Dec. 22 through Christmas Day 2022.

When is A Charlie Brown Christmas airing on TV?

A Charlie Brown Christmas will not air on TV for 2022. PBS previously confirmed in a tweet that they do not have the rights to the Peanuts films and specials this year. That said, you can still watch it free of charge without an Apple TV+ subscription from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, 2022.

How long is A Charlie Brown Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas has a running time of 25 minutes. Short and sweet!

What channel is the Charlie Brown Christmas special on?

A Charlie Brown Christmas will not air on any TV stations this year. Good grief!

Is A Charlie Brown Christmas on Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t currently have A Charlie Brown Christmas available for streaming.

How can I stream A Charlie Brown Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas will available to stream during the 2022 holiday season exclusively via the Apple TV+ streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month. You can watch it for free without a subscription to Apple TV+ from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, 2022.

Can I rent A Charlie Brown Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas is not currently available to rent online, although you can watch it on Apple TV+ for free without an Apple TV+ subscription from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, 2022.

Where can I buy A Charlie Brown Christmas?

You can buy DVD or Blu-ray copies of the Charlie Brown Christmas special from many major retailers including Target, Best Buy and Amazon.

