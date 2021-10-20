Video: 'You're Not A Nice Person' - Jurgen Klopp Walks Away From Interview

In what was a feisty encounter on the pitch in the UEFA Champions League last night, things got a little bit frosty off it when Jurgen Klopp clashed with a Spanish journalist after Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid.

Klopp's team recorded a memorable 3-2 victory in the Wanda Metropolitano in a match that had everything.

EFE/ Juanjo Martin/Sipa USA

Liverpool stormed into a 2-0 lead early on through a deflected Mohamed Salah effort and a wonderful volley from Naby Keita.

Suspect defending allowed Diego Simeone's team back into the game through an Antoine Griezmann brace before the interval.

The French striker was then sent off at the start of the second half and Mohamed Salah's penalty 12 minutes from time secured the victory for Klopp's team.

Much was made of Simeone's behaviour and the fact that he ran down the tunnel without shaking hands with his Liverpool counterpart.

In most of his post match interviews, Klopp played the incident down but in one particular interview he made it clear he wasn't happy.

After the journalist accused Klopp of being angry over what had happened, the German let fly, saying 'you're not a nice person' before walking off.

Klopp was clearly frustrated with what he perceived to be a reporter looking to make headlines.

After passions clearly ran high on an enthralling night in Madrid, the return game in a fortnight at Anfield promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook