CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Melissa Wiley

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Caplin & Drysdale is proud to welcome a new Member, Melissa Wiley,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20325 Wiley Court

This one acre corner lot is located in the beautiful community of Laytonsville Outside, and is construction ready for you to custom build your dream home starting at around 5000+Sq. ft. of living space. This corner lot has access to utilities including natural gas and septic field approved. Contact the listing agent with questions or if you would like to schedule a visit.
MLS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

PTI's Kevin Baker: As an authority, ‘we’re effectively on our own’

When it comes to matters of economic development, one advantage PTI has over many competitors is that prospects need not run the bureaucratic gauntlet of local government. The airport is not within any city limits, and is in fact an independent entity. It does receive state and federal funding, but otherwise operates on revenues from parking, rent from vendors and tenants, landing fees and other typical airport operational income sources.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Wiley
bizjournals

Leaders in executive transportation recall 2020, or choose not to

Last year was full of memorable moments in the limousine industry — both good and bad. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Fortune

Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
carolinacoastonline.com

State Senator Wiley Nickel first to announce for Congress to replace Price

Wake County State Senator Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, will run to replace David Price in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. The deep blue district currently covers Orange, Durham, and parts of Wake County. “We have been preparing for this for over a year and we off and running,” Nickel told CJ...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caplin Drysdale
Washington Post

Joe Manchin just handed Trump a potent issue for 2024

Paid family leave is out of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation. The man most responsible is Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who claimed the massive and sprawling reconciliation package was “not the place” to enact such a sweeping policy change. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POTUS
BGR.com

1 million new stimulus checks are coming this week, and here’s who gets them

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: TikTok-famous wet vacuum, LG OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, more It’s that time again: A big new wave of stimulus payments is set to go out on Friday, which will put some extra cash into the pockets and bank accounts of recipients. What’s coming are more than 1 million checks under California’s Golden State Stimulus II program, which has sent out tranches of new checks in staggered waves for a few months now. That means these new checks are confined to residents of California, making them distinct from the next wave of child tax credit payments poised to go...
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy