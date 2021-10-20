Melissa Wiley

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: TikTok-famous wet vacuum, LG OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, more It’s that time again: A big new wave of stimulus payments is set to go out on Friday, which will put some extra cash into the pockets and bank accounts of recipients. What’s coming are more than 1 million checks under California’s Golden State Stimulus II program, which has sent out tranches of new checks in staggered waves for a few months now. That means these new checks are confined to residents of California, making them distinct from the next wave of child tax credit payments poised to go...

INCOME TAX ・ 23 HOURS AGO