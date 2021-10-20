CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Airbnb Ready to Breakout?

By Christian Tharp
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

A resistance line has formed in the chart of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). The stock is also supported by a rising trendline. If the stock breaks through its resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB ) is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

The company had a solid second quarter where it beat expectations in both earnings and revenues. ABNB benefited from pent-up travel demand as people got vaccinated and many travel restrictions were lifted. The firm has also expanded into other hospitality options such as outdoor and nature activities.

ABNB also has a strong balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $7.4 billion in cash on hand compared to no short-term debt. This led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system. Revenue is expected to rise 68.3% for the year, while earnings are forecasted to jump 91.2%.

However, the stock looks very overvalued with a forward P/E of 555.56. ABNB has shown bullish momentum since mid-July. This is evident in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of ABNB below with the added notations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ5NY_0cX2fLel00 Chart of ABNB provided by TradingView

While running up against a key level of resistance at $176 (red), ABNB has also started the makings of a support trendline (green). The stock just hit that resistance last week and might now be making another run at the trendline. At some point, either $176 or the trendline will break.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A long trade could be entered on a break above the resistance with a protective stop placed under the point of entry. However, if support were to break the trendline, a short trade could be entered as lower prices could follow.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades...like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

ABNB shares were trading at $170.73 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.01 (-0.01%). Year-to-date, ABNB has gained 16.30%, versus a 21.70% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCrFF_0cX2fLel00

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The post Is Airbnb Ready to Breakout? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

15 solid alternatives to Airbnb

Traveling and exploring places has been every individual’s desire to express both happiness and sadness. In this modern world, the growth of technology has brought the possibility of getting things done right from where we are. The modernization has made not just travel but also all the variants related to...
LIFESTYLE
FXStreet.com

SafeMoon bulls look for a breakout to $0.0000024

SafeMoon price is up as much as 13% on the Tuesday trade session. A breakout above Senkou Span A positions SafeMoon to test $0.0000024. Bitcoin futures ETF approval could weigh negatively on SafeMoon. SafeMoon price is one of the best performers of the day, with moves as high as 13%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Airbnb Inc#Abnb#Powr#Tradingview
themarketperiodical.com

QTUM Price Analysis: QTUM Crypto Price Is Ready To See A Breakout For $20

QTUM coin price is observing a consolidated momentum and can soon see a new high. It is up by more than 4.5% in the past 24 hours. QTUM price technical indicators suggest a strong upside momentum for the future. In contrast, QTUM/BTC pair is down by 0.8% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
Street.Com

This Stock Has Attractive Breakout Potential

If you find something that works, stick with it Normally, I don't buy into a stock hitting the 21-day simple moving average (SMA), however, these tech names have been pushing through the 21-day SMA and retesting the 50-day SMA as of late BigCommerce Holdings ( BIGC) fits that bill now The stock was up nearly 5% Wednesday, hitting its head on th...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK tests $31.5 previous high, ready for a breakout?

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. LINK/USD continued to rally overnight. Higher low set at $29 yesterday. Chainlink price analysis is bullish today as a new higher high was set at $29 yesterday, leading to a sharp increase back to the previous high overnight. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to break higher and test the $32 mark next.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Good News for Airbnb: Travel Restrictions Are Easing

Airbnb should be a big beneficiary as people take to traveling abroad again. The company has already seen a boost in bookings for nearby travel. Impressively, second-quarter revenue surpassed the same period in 2019. As a global facilitator of travel, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was devastated by the onset of the pandemic....
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Airbnb Stock Right Now?

Airbnb has a massive total addressable market. Airbnb stock is not cheap, but its excellent prospects might justify the price. Airbnb's business model exposes it to risks of competition and consumer safety. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is becoming synonymous with short-term travel and short-term rentals. The company's online platform and app encourage...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Dow Jones Readies A Bullish Breakout As Earnings Season Continues

US stocks wavered on Monday as worries about supply chain issues remained. The Dow Jones declined by more than 60 points while the Nasdaq 100 rose by more than 100 points. This price action happened after data by the US statistics agency showed the impact of Hurricane Ida and the supply chain disruptions. The data showed that capacity utilization by firms declined to 75.2% in September. At the same time, manufacturing and industrial production declined by 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Stocks also reacted to earnings by companies like Albertsons and State Street. Later today, the companies to watch will be Johnson & Johnson, Dover Corporation, and United Airlines.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 ETF Areas With Further Run-Up Potential on Tech Earnings Cues

This week is packed with big-tech earnings releases. Already, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL smashed earnings expectations and lifted investors’ mood about the super-hot tech zones. Microsoft shares edged 2% higher in the aftermarket session on Tuesday after the software and hardware maker reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Make the Most of This Historic Market

The stock market’s recent behavior has been nothing less than spectacular and one for the record books. The market rebound that got underway in March last year still continues, with the major indexes at or near record levels. Helping the stock market’s momentum is optimism about the economy, with the U.S. economy expected to achieve a growth pace of close to +6% this year, despite the growth pace moderating in Q3.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy