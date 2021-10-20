Molly Canfield

Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems at Meritrust. Jacqueline Bautista has recently been promoted to Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems. Jacqueline has been with Meritrust for over six years, and in her new role, she will be leading her teammates in recommending the right banking solutions for each member. Her mentorship and expertise in Meritrust products and services will be pivotal in exceeding member needs and helping improve their financial well-being.

