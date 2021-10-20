CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Molly Canfield

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIA welcomes Molly Canfield as their new Director of Marketing. With more than 10 years of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50 Awards: No. 19 – McAdams

Description: Design consultants specializing in land planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering, land surveying and construction administration. Top Triangle executive: Mike Munn, president and CEO. What is fueling your growth? We are located within and serve metros (Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth) with high job growth and high population growth, resulting...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: The Hatch Group debuts on The List at No. 12

IT staffing company The Hatch Group debuts on the Fast 50 List at No. 12 with revenue growth of 137.31% from 2018 to 2020. The Eden Prairie-based firm had revenue of nearly $10.3 million last year. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Co-founder and Partner Erik Jacobs...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Christian Heffron

MorganFranklin Consulting has promoted Christian Heffron to managing director. Heffron serves a wide range of clients from fast-growing private companies to large international publicly traded companies, guiding and supporting them through Sarbanes-Oxley, internal audit, and IT risk management processes. He helps clients establish innovative, effective, and sustainable internal controls solutions, leveraging automation when possible.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Park Financial Group Inc. climbs The List to No. 4 this year

Up 15 spots from last year, Park Financial Group Inc. climbs the Fast 50 List to No. 4 with revenue growth of 227.24% from 2018 to 2020. The Minneapolis-based community bank reported 2020 revenue of nearly $24.3 million. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Chairman and CEO...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Aec#The Board Of Directors#Director Of Marketing#Tria
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Architecture firm Alliiance lands on The List at No. 50

Architectural firm Alliiance reported revenue of $30.1 million last year — an increase of 20.65% from 2018, which helped it land on the Business Journal's Fast 50 List at No. 50. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Principal and President Eric Peterson …. With the challenges and...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Pioneer Management Consulting lands at No. 8 on The List

With a revenue growth rate of 152.43% from 2018 to 2020, Minneapolis-based Pioneer Management Consulting Inc. ranks No. 8 on this year's Fast 50 list. The firm reported 2020 revenue of more than $7.6 million. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Partner Molly Koenen …. What are...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Prologis spends $54M on 123 acres of vacant industrial land, echoing strong growth for the sector

One of the world’s largest warehouse companies has closed on a massive chunk of land in northwest Nashville. Plans for multiple warehouses are in order. Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD), based in San Francisco, spent $54 million on around 123 acres at 7228 Centennial Blvd., according to newly filed deeds. Ford Motor Co. previously owned the site, which was once touted as a possible relocation destination for the East Bank’s PSC Metals scrapyard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Yogesh Shiralkar

MorganFranklin Consulting has promoted Yogesh Shiralkar to executive director. Shiralkar is an innovation-focused leader, helping clients address their most complex issues by leveraging technology solutions to unlock value. He brings more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and delivering cloud ERP solutions, with broad industry experience across the oil and gas, aviation, medical devices, telecommunication, manufacturing, distribution and packaging industry sectors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

People on the Move

With over 30 years of developing operational and advanced IT solutions, Menon brings extensive knowledge as past CIO/1st Source Bank; SVP-Operations & Technology, & Division CIO at Citigroup; & VP-IT & Business IO at Capital One. He has executive & technology consulting experience in distribution, digital, and information & cyber security programs. Menon will oversee and provide strategic direction in Enterprise Architecture, Project Mngmt, IT Infrastructure, Digital Experience, & IT Security.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Jacqueline Bautista

Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems at Meritrust. Jacqueline Bautista has recently been promoted to Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems. Jacqueline has been with Meritrust for over six years, and in her new role, she will be leading her teammates in recommending the right banking solutions for each member. Her mentorship and expertise in Meritrust products and services will be pivotal in exceeding member needs and helping improve their financial well-being.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fifth Third bank bringing back iconic name for virtual assistant

Fifth Third Bank is reviving one of its best-known brands after a couple of decades in mothballs. Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, is bringing back the well-known Jeanie name as its new digital virtual adviser. Jeanie, the pioneering former name of Fifth Third’s ATM network,...
CINCINNATI, OH
bizjournals

King of Prussia-based Purolite being acquired for $3.7 billion

Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. said Thursday it will pay $3.7 billion in cash to acquire Purolite, the fast-growing King of Prussia company that makes specialty resins used in the pharmaceutical and other industries. Purolite reports sales of around $400 million, operates in 30 countries, and employs roughly 1,000 people worldwide. Once...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Dennis Hayden

St. Louis based First Community Realty has hired Dennis Hayden as the Broker of Record. With 26 years of experience, Dennis will provide agents with guidance, training, and development to help them realize their potential and reach their goals. Dennis was the St. Louis Realtors 2013 Manager of the Year and is a licensed broker in the State of Missouri. He is a lifelong resident of St. Louis and is looking forward to what First Community Realty can bring to the St. Louis/Metro real estate market!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Total Expert Inc. returns to The List, ranks seventh

Total Expert Inc., a marketing and customer engagement platform for banks and lenders, returns to the Fast 50 List this year at No. 7, thanks to revenue growth of 157.7% from 2018 to 2020. Last year, the St. Louis Park-based company reported revenue of nearly $30.4 million. For more insight...
MARKETS
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Emergent Software returns to The List at No. 22 this year

Emergent Software, based in Edina, returns to the Fast 50 List this year at No. 22. The custom software developer had 2020 revenue of nearly $5 million, representing an increase of 96.97% over 2018. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked CEO Jamie Anderson …. What are some...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Form D Friday: Tactile sensing tech company raises $6M

Form D Friday is a Boston Business Journal feature highlighting regulatory filings from Boston-area companies raising capital for new projects or expanding their businesses. Form D reports are a type of SEC form used to file a notice of exempt offerings of securities. The SEC requires companies file the notice within 15 days after the first sale of securities in the offering. These forms don’t include a lot of details but can provide clues as to what investors and business owners are planning. If you have any tips or comments about new Boston-area fundraises, email Lucy at lmaffei@bizjournals.com.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: TitleSmart lands on The List at No. 21 with revenue growth topping 100%

Woman-owned TitleSmart Inc. reported 2020 revenue of nearly $24 million — up 100.26% from 2018's $11.9 million figure. The White Bear Lake-based company provides title insurance and escrow settlement services. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked President and CEO Cindy Koebele …. What are some business decisions...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Care Counseling debuts on The List at No. 5

St. Louis Park-based Care Counseling debuts on the Fast 50 List at No. 5 with revenue growth of 205.1% from 2018 to 2020. The company, which offers outpatient therapy, reported revenue of more than $4.6 million last year. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked CEO Dr. Andrea...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy