St. Louis based First Community Realty has hired Dennis Hayden as the Broker of Record. With 26 years of experience, Dennis will provide agents with guidance, training, and development to help them realize their potential and reach their goals. Dennis was the St. Louis Realtors 2013 Manager of the Year and is a licensed broker in the State of Missouri. He is a lifelong resident of St. Louis and is looking forward to what First Community Realty can bring to the St. Louis/Metro real estate market!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO