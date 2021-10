Jason Kidd several times has tried to caution us that Thursday night’s Mavericks-Hawks season opener in Atlanta is not “Trae against Luka.”. Perhaps, but Trae Young and Luka Doncic are the main reasons TNT is airing this game. Doncic and Young were traded for one another on draft night of 2018 and they perhaps always will be the bell cows of that draft. Thus they and their teams are and always will be compared.

