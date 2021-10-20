Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated, PM says

NAIROBI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew on Wednesday that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. The East African nation, which has a population of 54 million, has recorded 252,199 infections since the pandemic erupted...
New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the seven Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. During the interaction, the PM will take stock of the experiences of the...
October 13, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - The White House has announced an easing of COVID-related Title 19 travel restrictions along the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada. Starting next month, non-essential travel across borders will be permitted for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Essential travelers will have to show proof of vaccination starting in January.
BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have decided to close cinemas, theatres, restaurants and shopping malls at 9 p.m. daily starting on 25 October 2021, as the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections is increasing. Cinemas will also have to work at 30% of capacity, instead of 50%. The new restrictions will last for...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s pandemic-related state of emergency looks set to expire next month after the three political parties in talks to form the next government said on Wednesday they did not support extending it. The state of emergency that enabled the federal and state government to impose measures like...
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from...
KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will tighten lockdown restrictions due to a spike in coronavirus cases, mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a televised briefing on Thursday. From Monday, cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping and entertainment facilities will only be allowed to operate if all staff are vaccinated, he said....
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares for vaccinating children. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian capital brought in its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020 on Thursday as hospitals confront a rising wave of coronavirus cases that has sent one-day pandemic deaths to record highs. The partial lockdown, in which only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets are allowed to...
CAIRO (Reuters) – The U.N. Special Representative in Sudan met with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday and encouraged him to de-escalate the situation in the country, calling for access to and the release of detainees, his mission said in a statement on Wednesday. Volker Perthes “offered his good...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck & Co’s oral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir, the company’s top executive told Reuters on Thursday. If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules...
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian senators narrowly rejected a bill on Wednesday requiring medical staff, public sector workers and those of large privately-owned firms to hold a COVID-19 health pass, but parliament’s lower house has the final say and could revive it. The bill, introduced by centrist lawmakers and designed to...
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will remove next week the last seven countries on its coronavirus “red list”, which currently requires newly arrived travellers from these destinations to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The seven countries which will be removed from the list from...
LONDON (Reuters) – The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread...
Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
The US has clashed with China over whether Taiwan should be included more in the United Nations system, in another sign the international community is increasingly challenging Beijing's belligerent position towards the island. Taiwan has "no right to join the United Nations", said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs...
As war threat looms over the Taiwan strait, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that China "does not need to use force" to take over Taiwan. Putin's comments come even as China ramps up a display of power over Taiwan by sending warplanes into the latter's buffer zone. The Russian...
