Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated, PM says

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for...

PM Modi to interact with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the seven Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. During the interaction, the PM will take stock of the experiences of the...
WHITE HOUSE LIFTS RESTRICTIONS FOR VACCINATED TRAVELERS FROM CANADA AND MEXICO

October 13, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - The White House has announced an easing of COVID-related Title 19 travel restrictions along the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada. Starting next month, non-essential travel across borders will be permitted for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Essential travelers will have to show proof of vaccination starting in January.
Romania Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have decided to close cinemas, theatres, restaurants and shopping malls at 9 p.m. daily starting on 25 October 2021, as the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections is increasing. Cinemas will also have to work at 30% of capacity, instead of 50%. The new restrictions will last for...
German would-be coalition backs ending COVID state of emergency

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s pandemic-related state of emergency looks set to expire next month after the three political parties in talks to form the next government said on Wednesday they did not support extending it. The state of emergency that enabled the federal and state government to impose measures like...
Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from...
Ukraine’s capital tightens restrictions due to spike in coronavirus cases

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will tighten lockdown restrictions due to a spike in coronavirus cases, mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a televised briefing on Thursday. From Monday, cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping and entertainment facilities will only be allowed to operate if all staff are vaccinated, he said....
Moscow embarks on sweeping lockdown as COVID-19 deaths surge

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian capital brought in its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020 on Thursday as hospitals confront a rising wave of coronavirus cases that has sent one-day pandemic deaths to record highs. The partial lockdown, in which only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets are allowed to...
India’s Optimus Pharma seeks approval to produce generic Merck COVID-19 pill

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck & Co’s oral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir, the company’s top executive told Reuters on Thursday. If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules...
Romanian senate rejects COVID-19 health pass, lower house votes next

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian senators narrowly rejected a bill on Wednesday requiring medical staff, public sector workers and those of large privately-owned firms to hold a COVID-19 health pass, but parliament’s lower house has the final say and could revive it. The bill, introduced by centrist lawmakers and designed to...
UK to remove final seven countries from COVID-19 travel ‘red list’

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will remove next week the last seven countries on its coronavirus “red list”, which currently requires newly arrived travellers from these destinations to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The seven countries which will be removed from the list from...
UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

LONDON (Reuters) – The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread...
