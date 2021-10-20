David Vitula running for Unity Twp. tax collector

Don Kepple is looking to be elected as the next Derry Township supervisor in the Nov. 2 general election. Kepple, 51, was raised on a dairy farm in New Alexandria, where he learned the value of hard work.
GREENWICH — The race for tax collector in Greenwich is coming down to a decision on how to best collect unpaid property taxes — the same issue that defined the election two years ago. After Republican Heather Smeriglio was elected tax collector in 2019, she pulled the plug on a...
Two candidates are looking to become the next Islip Town Receiver of Taxes, a position formerly held by Alexis Weik, now the representative in the New York State Senate, 3rd District. A Republican, Weik previously served as Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Islip from 2012 until 2020. Running...
This year we’re giving candidates seeking office in the Finger Lakes the opportunity to let their voices be heard in a special Q&A feature. If you’re a candidate and would like to participate by completing a short Q&A session – click here. Your answers (which can be as long as necessary) will be published directly on FingerLakes1.com.
Bill Lundstrom is currently the tax collector in Indiana Borough. He has been elected for three terms. He has never had an exception on an audit. Lundstrom deposits the collected taxes in the taxing authorities timely. His grandparents, parents and family have paid Indiana Borough property taxes (county, school and borough). His opponent has not.
(The Center Square) – Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast’s office will run the Nov. 2 election next week in Adams Township after the Michigan Bureau of Elections said Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott failed to comply with legal requirements for election security. “The voters of Adams Township expect, deserve, and...
PITTSBURGH — There are two men vying for the seat of Pittsburgh mayor, which is up for re-election this November. Ahead of the Nov. 2 election, those candidates will participate in a debate moderated by Channel 11 anchors Lisa Sylvester and David Johnson, which will be presented by the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) in partnership with 22 community partners.
SELKIRK – Call David DeCancio a political newcomer, maybe, but he’s been visible to the community for 20 years. For the past two decades DeCancio has involved himself with several endeavors that include helping his local fire department’s attempt at landing a new fire house in Selkirk, working as a trustee on the town’s Zoning […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After waiting months for Gov. Ron DeSantis to set special elections to fill looming vacancies in three South Florida state legislative districts, voters are going to court, asking a judge to order the governor to act. The three districts are overwhelmingly Democratic. The Republican governor’s decision...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School board member Jackie Adair this morning stood in the driveway of her east side Youngstown home, on which she owes $4,683 in delinquent property taxes. Scattered throughout her yard were her campaign signs for reelection. Her reason for not paying her taxes: she’s a widow...
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools Board of Education member David Seamon announced he would be running for mayor in a news release Thursday morning. This decision came a month after current Columbia mayor Brian Treece said he would not seek reelection in 2022. The election will be held on April...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The network at the Tax Collector's Office in Martin County is still down. It's been down since last week. County administrator Taryn Kryzda said the network's been compromised. Tax Collector Ruth Pietruszewski wrote on Facebook the network problem is impacting the functionality of certain systems. "We...
SUNBURY — Three candidates are running for two trustee seats in Trenton Township: Incumbents Richard Fisher and Kevin Justice, and challenger Kevin Kline. The Gazette asked the candidates why they are running, what is the top issue facing the township and how they intend to handle it, and whether they support local COVID-19 guidelines. Here are their responses, in alphabetical order.
A pair of six-figure buys are a reminder that there's no such thing as the off-season in U.S. politics.
The post DNC, Planned Parenthood launch major Pa. blitz ahead of Nov. 2 election | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $713,585 in county refunds with its rightful owners, it announced Tuesday. Taxpayers can see if their name is on the list at sdttc.com. “With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this...
Public shaming isn't as effective as it used to be in Rhode Island tax collections. For years, the state has posted a Top 100 Tax Delinquents list in the hope that the unflattering attention would get some residents and businesses to settle up to get their names off it. But...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan has run into criticism among lawmakers. But party leaders continued to insist on Tuesday that agreement was still within reach. With the revenue side of the package deeply in flux, the Democrats journeyed to the White House again, trying to wrap up negotiations on Biden’s overall package this week. Biden’s plan is now estimated to total at least $1.75 trillion over 10 years, and could still be more.
The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners reviewed a budget on Oct. 20 that, if passed, will be 44th consecutive year that it hasn’t raised its real estate tax. Manager Keith Metts, who presented the proposal, projected that the sewer, stormwater and trash bills will also not need to be increased.
Comments / 0