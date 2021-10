This Saturday, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will meet in East Lansing for their annual rivalry game. This will be the third time in history that both teams are undefeated for the game. The first undefeated matchup was in 1999 when the Spartans defeated the Wolverines 34-31. Both teams would go on to a 6-2 season in the Big Ten.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO