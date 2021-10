The environment at Kyle Field the past few weeks for Texas A&M’s wins over Alabama and South Carolina at Kyle Field has been electric. Not only has it provided a boost for the Aggies on the field, but it has also had a big effect on the recruiting trail. The Aggies have hosted two of their biggest recruiting weekends the past few weeks when Alabama and South Carolina have visited Kyle Field. As big as the win over the top-ranked Crimson Tide was, the win over South Carolina was big as well. While NCAA rules prevent Jimbo Fisher from talking about anybody specifically, he shared during his radio show on Wednesday what the overall impact of the atmosphere has had on recruiting.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO