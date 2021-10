Every once in a while, Khalil Herbert's cell phone reminds the Bears rookie running back of just how far he's come in the last 12 months. "I've got Snapchat, so my memories will come up," Herbert said, "and just looking back a year ago from today, I was just getting ready for my first college game at VT (Virginia Tech) or I just played in my second or third game, so [I'm] just seeing the difference in a year and how different things can change and how fast things can change."

