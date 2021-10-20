CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Wrap Their Minds Around This New Storyline

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwsRZ_0cX2cRWq00

There’s nothing official, as yet, but NCIS fans really don’t understand why McGee isn’t in charge, now that Gibbs is retired and fly fishing in Alaska.

Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is the new, de facto, team leader. And it appears that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) picked Parker from Alaska.

Fans are sifting through the pros and cons of this new Parker dynamic for NCIS. There’s a discussion on Reddit about this past Monday’s episode. Appropriately, Monday’s NCIS episode was called “Face the Strange.”

It seems some old-school NCIS fans, the ones who aren’t so comfortable with change, still are embracing McGee (Sean Murray) as boss.

One fan wrote: “McGee’s entire thing was him eventually taking over the team, and with him now the only original cast member left, it really should be him.”

Or, “I’m still somewhat disappointed McGee didn’t take the job, he could have delegated some paperwork duties to Parker to ease his burden. That said, I fully understand his reasoning which he also told Torres, becoming “Gibbs” is not a good thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087YZj_0cX2cRWq00
Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021

Gibbs Most Likely Knew McGee Didn’t Want His NCIS Job

But as anyone who watched Monday’s episode could tell, McGee didn’t want the job. Meanwhile, Parker, the recently fired FBI agent, seems perfect for it. Gibbs, after all, recommended him and probably was the guy who provided advice on how to best work with the team.

Steven Bender, the NCIS show runner, answered a fan’s question about the Gibbs/McGee dynamic, via Twitter:

“I, personally, would not presume to think Gibbs recommended Parker *over* McGee. I would like to think Gibbs and McGee had plenty of time to talk about the future and what McGee told Torres on the stake-out…Gibbs already knew. :)”

Fans Love That Parker’s a ‘Bowie Guy’

So, let’s go to the super fans on what they liked about the choice of Parker as boss.

“I actually liked it,” one wrote. “Gary Cole is not Gibbs, but brings a new dynamic, especially with cast members leaving and coming in. Palmer needs an assistant / sidekick like he was when Ducky was still there.”

There are fans who celebrate that Parker’s technology skills are up there. There’s not a flip phone in sight.

“I love the start contrast,” one fan wrote. “Gibbs bad hair cut, Parker with gorgeous head of hair. Gibbs hates technology. Parker Computer savvy.”

And here’s another fan accepting of NCIS reassignments. “I thought I’d hate McGee being passed over, but the writers played their cards well…And I think Parker is a more democratic leader, so I am sure he will give McGee his fair chance to lead the team.”

Another fan gave Parker props for his choice in music. At first, Parker made up some story about going to see a Simon and Garfunkel reunion tour. He seemed a little too geeked to see it. Turns out, that was all an act.

After the NCIS team solved a complicated case, which evolved from terrorist suicide bombers into mobsters, Parker revealed that Simon and Garfunkel was a ruse. David Bowie is his guy.

“Bowie fan? I’m sold on my man already lol,” an NCIS fan wrote.

And about that name of the episode. That’s even more of a hidden clue as to what’s coming. Face the Strange is the second line of the chorus of Changes, which is classic Bowie.

There is no new NCIS episode this coming Monday. The show is giving its viewers plenty of time to marinate in all these changes.

