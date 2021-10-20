CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Authority: Showers return late tonight

By Watch
ABC 33/40 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILL DRY FOR MOST TODAY: Most of Alabama will stay dry today, although a few showers are possible over the southwest corner of the state this afternoon. With a partly sunny sky, look for a high in the 76-79 degree range. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front, and...

abc3340.com

ocracokeobserver.com

Severe weather possible late tonight into Friday morning

The National Weather Service out of Morehead City today is warning that severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight (Oct. 28) into Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall are possible. Localized ocean overwash is possible along portions of Highway 12. A high surf advisory has...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wbtw.com

Rain will end late tonight

Rain will come to an end overnight, but clouds will linger into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy tonight with periods of rain. There is still a chance for severe thunderstorms along the coast from 8pm until midnight, but most of the instability required to produce these storms will stay offshore. If a thunderstorm or two can develop, there will be a chance for damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. The rain will wind down after midnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, and there will be a few stray showers around. The clouds will continue into Saturday, and it will be cool to start the weekend with highs in the 60s. The clouds will move away Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. This sunny weather will continue into next week, bringing a warming trend. Highs will be in the 70s next week. A cold front could bring a few showers Wednesday or Thursday.
WFMJ.com

Showers return overnight Thursday, soggy Friday forecast

After an overcast day Wednesday, Thursday will see some filtered sunshine during the first half of the day. Clouds will start to thicken around midday. The second half of Thursday's forecast will look pretty overcast. Despite the thickening clouds coverage, temperatures will still be able to rise to an above average high. Rain will return overnight and into the early hours of Friday morning.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Showers Coming Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday will start off cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s. Showers will increase from the south through the late morning and the afternoon with highs on Thursday in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain is likely areawide for the evening commute and overnight into Friday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few moderate pockets of rainfall will be possible. Rain chances continue Friday with highs in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Although a light shower is possible early Saturday morning, we’ll be mostly dry this weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 50s. Halloween Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Low 50s expected for Sunday evening for trick-or-treating. (Credit: CBS 2) Turning much colder next week with highs only in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, and mid 40s on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Turning cloudy. Low: 45°. Thursday: Cloudy with increasing rain in the afternoon. High: 56°. Friday: Showers likely. Windy with gusts as high as 30 mph. High: 56°.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Windy and cool, rain at times

HANG ON TO YOUR HAT: As expected, it is a very windy morning across Alabama. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are gusting to 30/40 mph in spots, and a wind advisory remains in effect. The wind will die down later today as the gradient relaxes. Showers continue as a deep upper low evolves just northwest of Alabama this morning. A dry slot will likely bring a little sun later this morning, but clouds will wrap back into the state this afternoon. The day will be noticeably cooler with temperatures holding mostly in the low and mid 60s. The average high for Birmingham on October 28 is 71.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
neusenews.com

NWS: Severe weather possible late tonight into Friday morning

Here's an update on the weather situation for late tonight into Friday. Severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight into Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall are possible. There is a chance that stronger storms and the associated severe threat will remain offshore. Regardless, we strongly encourage you to have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Showers return to the forecast overnight, continue into the weekend

For Halloween, a few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Expect a dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly. Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill. Temperatures will not get out of the 40’s. Frosty starts will be likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times.
OREGON, OH
wtae.com

Rain returns late tonight in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Rain will arrive late tonight into Friday morning. Could be moderate to even heavy at times. It will be breezy as well, with winds gusting up to 30 mph for most. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. A wind advisory is in effect from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops. We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57. (Credit: CBS 2) Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny. It will be much colder next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE

