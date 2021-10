Elton John was in the middle of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in March 2020, when the pandemic sent the world into quarantine. Soon, like the rest of us, he was back home. “I filled my days like everyone else seemed to be filling their days,” he writes in the notes for his new album, The Lockdown Sessions. “I gawped at Tiger King and Chernobyl. I listened to a lot of music. We instituted a daily family snakes and ladders tournament, which my kids invariably won. Someone showed me how to work Facetime and Zoom.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO