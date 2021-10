When the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 models were first unveiled, the world seemingly gasped at the new design language. Even though we were warned by the BMW 4 Series that had come before, with its new front end styling, some of us were still hoping that the spy shots we had seen of the M3 and M4 were not true. And yet, when the veils were taken down, the harsh reality stared us in the face.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO