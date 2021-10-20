Troy player charged with hindering search in shooting

TROY, Ala. (AP) — A football player at Troy University was arrested on a charge of interfering in the search for a man accused in a shooting that injured five people during a high school football game in Mobile, authorities said.

Troy wide receiver Reginald Leon Todd, 24, of Mobile was arrested on charges of hindering the prosecution of Hezekiah Belfon, who still hasn’t been arrested, court documents show.

Todd allegedly allowed Belfon to come inside his home in Troy on Monday and leave a weapon, court documents show. Todd also cut Belfon’s hair and allowed him to use a cellphone, a police complaint alleged.

Mobile police said Todd and Belfon are relatives, WKRG-TV reported.

Todd, who also was charged with marijuana possession, doesn’t have an attorney who could speak on his behalf, court records show. A statement from the Troy athletic department said Todd was suspended indefinitely from the football team during an investigation.

Belfon is among three teens charged with attempted murder following at shooting that occurred during a football game between Vigor and Williamson high schools at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday. The three entered the game unarmed but left and two returned with guns once metal detectors were removed, a prosecutor told a hearing Tuesday.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute two weeks earlier, the prosecutor said. Three teens and two adults were injured, and warrants accused Belfon of attempted murder.

Two other people were arrested.