Ohio State

Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Rep. Bill Roemer, a Republican from Richfield in northeastern Ohio, testifies in favor of a bill that would make assaulting sports referees a crime, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Roemer, a longtime youth baseball coach, says that more than two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Assaulting an Ohio referee would become a crime punishable by a fine and community service hours, under pending legislation in the General Assembly.

The bill would make an assault on referees before, during or after a sporting event, or in retaliation for their decisions, a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

A second conviction could lead to a felony charge that could include prison time if the assault was committed with a weapon or caused serious harm.

More than two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse, said Rep. Bill Roemer, a Republican from Richfield in northeastern Ohio and a longtime youth baseball coach.

“Sports officials deserve to be safe from undue harm on the job, not just for their safety, but for the integrity of sports at large,” Roemer told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

The House passed the legislation in June by a wide margin. Lawmakers considered but failed to pass a similar bill in the last General Assembly.

Comments / 13

Thinking It Through ?
8d ago

You mean it’s never been a crime to assault a referee? It’s against the law to assault any person anytime I thought. To bad it’s not against the law for republicans to gerrymandering themselves into power but it’s against our state constitution but republicans don’t care about our constitution .

Reply(7)
5
Stephen Kraus
7d ago

NEWS FLASH: It's already a crime. This is pointless legislation, trying to distract from actual problems

Reply(1)
3
The Associated Press

Jobless claims at pre-pandemic levels; fraud still a concern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Initial jobless claims in Ohio have returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to two weeks of state data. The positive economic news comes even as a fresh state auditor’s report sheds more light on the extent of fraud experienced by Ohio’s unemployment insurance program.
ECONOMY
