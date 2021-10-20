CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Mountain Bike Course Now Open

League City, Texas
League City, Texas
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJzUw_0cX2Y3k300

On Friday, October 15, League City opened its first official mountain bike course. The short course, less than half a mile in length, is located at Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside. The course was developed in collaboration with the Clear Creek Off Road Biking Association, a newly created non-profit group made up a local mountain bikers.

Although League City has numerous unofficial mountain bike trails that have existed for decades, this will be the first official course built and maintained by the City, along with assistance from the non-profit group. In addition to help maintaining the course, the Clear Creek Off Road Biking Association also plans to partner with the City to help guide the development and design of future trails, including a larger course across Magnolia Creek, and trails with larger features and vertical elements.

Comments / 0

Related
cityofpaloalto.org

Highway 101 Bike Bridge Opening November 20

Over a decade in the making, the grand opening of the Highway 101 Bike Bridge is scheduled to take place with a ribbon-cutting ceremony plus a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Ahead of the grand opening, the new Adobe Reach Trail  connecting West Bayshore Road and East Meadow Drive opened on Oct. 22! The new Highway 101 Bike Bridge will connect the community all year round to amenities like the Baylands Golf Links, hiking and biking the Baylands Nature Preserve, experiencing Byxbee Park, connecting to the San Francisco Bay Trail, and so much more.
TRAFFIC
cbs4local.com

New playground to open at the foot of the Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new playground will be opening at the foot of the Franklin Mountains in El Paso on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Thunderbird Playground at Jan Sumrall Trailhead will be held at 10:00 a.m. The playground enclosed by a small rock wall features equipment...
EL PASO, TX
qchron.com

DOT opens bike lane to conclude Biketober

Biketober is rolling to a close, but cyclists can enjoy the new 73rd Avenue bike lane for years to come. City leaders and elected officials celebrated the new cycling infrastructure in Oakland Gardens Oct. 22 with a ribbon cutting. The standard painted lanes extend in both directions between 199th Street and Francis Lewis Boulevard and between the Clearview Expressway’s southbound exit and 210th Street.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Biking#Mountain Bike
outsidemagazine

I Raced an E-Mountain Bike Up Mount Washington

I had seen my fair share of starting lines at bike races, but what I saw on September 27 in New Hampshire was something completely different. To my right were four pro-level freeride mountain bikers on e-mountain bikes. To my left was a massive biodiesel train engine, capable of generating 600 horsepower and 30,000 pound-feet of torque.
CYCLING
The Independent

8 best hybrid bikes for city commutes and keeping fit

Hybrid bicycles incorporate elements of traditional road bikes with ideas taken from mountain biking, usually with a flat handlebar that allows for a comfy, upright sitting position. The best designs will allow you to fit mudguards and luggage racks, making them even more practical.Many hybrids now use disc brakes, which are often more powerful than traditional rim ones and will work well in damp conditions. Some use road-bike-sized 700c wheels which allow you to speed along rapidly, while others will be shod with 650b, or 29in, wheels that have crossed over from mountain biking and can cope with rougher terrain.When...
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

The Best Mountain Bike Gear For Shoulder Season

This sponsored article was written and/or published on behalf of our partner, Competitive Cyclist. Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Okay mother nature, the jig is up. It’s finally shoulder season, mud season, rain season, light snow season… Whatever you want to call...
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
ladailypost.com

First ‘Pajarito Youth Bike Fest’ Mountain Bike Race Rocks!

Los Alamos High and Middle School Mountain Bike Team. Nearly 30 youth cyclists competed in the first annual “Pajarito Youth Bike Fest”, which is a grass roots style youth mountain bike race. The “Pajarito Youth Bike Fest” was held Saturday at Pajarito Ski Area on a breezy warm morning. Young...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Salisbury Post

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Is your son or daughter looking for a fun and inclusive community where they can be active, make friends, and reach new goals?. Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team will be making a return for the 2022 season. All boys and girls grades 6-12, who live in Rowan County, are welcome.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Mountain Bike Team Crushing It in Granby

The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is continuing to crush it in their 2021 Season. The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th-12th Grade Students. High School student athletes on the Estes Park MTB Team race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with currently over 1850 other student athletes from across the state, but this small but mighty Estes Park MTB Team has been making their presence known amongst all those competitors!
ESTES PARK, CO
capenews.net

Additional Mountain Bike Trails, Skills Area OK'd For Maple Swamp

Two mountain bike trails and a youth skills area proposed at Maple Swamp Conservation Lands received unanimous support from the Sandwich Conservation Commission Wednesday, October 20. The work on the trail, warm-up area and a proposed picnic spot construction will be volunteer-led and executed with the help of a $16,000...
SANDWICH, MA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Construction underway for new mountain bike trails at CMC Spring Valley campus

A new mountain bike course just outside of Glenwood Springs may soon find itself the center of attention in the high school competitive circuit. Ground broke last week on a stretch of new mountain bike trails at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus. The open-to-the-public loop will be used by the public, the school and to host events.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
WHNT-TV

Concerns Over Sharp Stakes On Huntsville Mountain Bike Trail

Sharp stakes were found sticking out of the ground on a mountain bike trail at John Hunt Park in Huntsville back in May. News 19 spoke with one resident who was working to make child safety a priority, but five months later it seems the problems are continuing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Community Impact Houston

CI NATION ROUNDUP: Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes biking tower for ‘gravity riding’; Perky Beans Cafe now open in Leander, and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Oct. 20. Note: The following stories were published between Oct. 18-19. Dallas-Fort Worth. Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes large biking tower for ‘gravity riding’. A park directly south...
singletracks.com

New Ski Resort in Utah Plans to Offer Lift Served Mountain Biking

A new ski resort in Park City, Utah aiming to open two winters from now, plans to offer “several new ski lifts allowing skiers and mountain bikers access to extensive terrain, both summer and winter,” according to a website for Mayflower Mountain. The new resort is being developed by Extell,...
UTAH STATE
League City, Texas

League City, Texas

68
Followers
282
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The city of League City has a small portion north of Clear Creek within Harris County zoned for residential and commercial uses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy