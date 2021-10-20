Mountain Bike Course Now Open

On Friday, October 15, League City opened its first official mountain bike course. The short course, less than half a mile in length, is located at Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside. The course was developed in collaboration with the Clear Creek Off Road Biking Association, a newly created non-profit group made up a local mountain bikers.

Although League City has numerous unofficial mountain bike trails that have existed for decades, this will be the first official course built and maintained by the City, along with assistance from the non-profit group. In addition to help maintaining the course, the Clear Creek Off Road Biking Association also plans to partner with the City to help guide the development and design of future trails, including a larger course across Magnolia Creek, and trails with larger features and vertical elements.