2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I80

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80, authorities say.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound rig crossed the median and struck an oncoming semi west of Seward. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that traffic was detoured around the wreckage for hours on U.S. 34.

Thomas said the crash investigation is ongoing.