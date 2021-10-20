CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I80

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80, authorities say.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound rig crossed the median and struck an oncoming semi west of Seward. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that traffic was detoured around the wreckage for hours on U.S. 34.

Thomas said the crash investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Omaha man to be tried again for murders following hung jury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they’ll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week. A lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses, but did not have direct evidence, such as the DNA or fingerprints of Kuek at the crime scene.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Ambulance patient’s death investigated in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wausau police are investigating whether a patient pronounced dead after being transported in an ambulance involved in a traffic crash died of injuries sustained in the accident or from the condition that required the ambulance to be summoned. The ambulance, while operating in emergency mode, collided...
WAUSAU, WI
The Associated Press

Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis County explosion

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A woman has died and a man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in St. Louis County, according to sheriff’s officials. St. Louis County dispatchers received 911 calls Wednesday morning about the explosion in Greenwood Township. When first responders arrived, they found the house debris on fire and a man who was severely injured in the yard.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seward, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Seward, NE
Accidents
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
The Associated Press

Boat operator faces manslaughter charge after fatal crash

BOSTON (AP) — A man who was operating a boat involved in a fatal collision with a navigational device last summer in Boston Harbor has been charged with manslaughter. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Ryan Denver of Boston with involuntary manslaughter and five counts of assault and battery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

630K+
Followers
337K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy