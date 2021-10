Staffing shortages can be found everywhere. Finding quality employees in today’s climate is challenging to say the least. Add in the stress of working with animals who may be sick, injured, abused or neglected, and enticing staff to work in that atmosphere is sometimes next to impossible. Animal shelters can find difficulty finding quality, caring people who are willing to dedicate their time, while sometimes sacrificing their own well-being and time with their own families and pets to help care for pets in need. Compassion fatigue in this industry is certainly a true phenomenon.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO