Yankees' Tim Locastro: Expected back for spring

Heading into 2021, the Yankees had what appeared to be significant depth with three viable major league options in centerfield. Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, and Mike Tauchman all had shown the ability to play the position in recent years, and in theory would cover for each other when needed. That depth evaporated quickly as Tauchman was traded, Hicks headed to the injured list, and Brett Gardner was forced from his role as a fourth outfielder into regular playing time. The Yankees were in the bottom half of the American League in centerfield production and will have to seriously evaluate the position moving forward, even with Hicks expected return from injury in 2022.

