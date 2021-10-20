CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

'Black Hawk Down' pilot Durant enters Alabama Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dLfe_0cX2UNAU00
Election 2022 US Senate Alabama FILE - Blackhawk pilot Michael Durant, who was held prisoner in Somalia, is welcomed to the podium during Bonita Springs' Veterans Day memorial service at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs, Fla., in this Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014, file photo. Mike Durant, best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident, is joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Durant, now the founder and president of an aerospace company in Huntsville, announced his campaign Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Carolina Hidalgo/Naples Daily News via AP, File) (Carolina Hidalgo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Mike Durant, best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident, is joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Durant, now the founder and president of an aerospace company in Huntsville, announced his campaign Tuesday. He joins a crowded GOP field vying for the Republican nomination to the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

“Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear that we need to mobilize people from outside of politics to step forward and serve,” Durant said.

Like other Republicans in the race, Durant expressed his admiration for former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians. I’ve spent my life either in service to my nation or focused on growing a successful business in Alabama. I’m not going to sit idly by while Joe Biden and the career politicians wreck the country I love. I’m signing up for one more tour of duty. I’m running for U.S. Senate,” Durant said.

Durant was piloting one of two Black Hawk helicopters shot down by Somali militiamen in 1993 in the capital of Mogadishu. Television news reports at the time showed dead Americans dragged through the streets of the capital. Other video showed Durant’s bruised face as he was held by captors.

The subsequent rescue attempt was chronicled in the book “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War” and the 2001 movie “Black Hawk Down.” Durant, who was released after 11 days of captivity, announced his candidacy with a video titled “God Made a Soldier.”

Shelby, 87, announced this year that he wouldn’t seek reelection to the seat he has held since 1987, igniting a messy GOP primary for the Republican nomination.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Business Council of Alabama president Katie Boyd Britt, Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, Lynda Blanchard, and business owner Jessica Taylor are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Trump has endorsed Brooks in the race. Shelby supports Britt, his former chief of staff.

The primary is May 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Garland defends school violence memo against GOP criticism

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland defended a Justice Department memo aimed at combating threats and violence against teachers, administrators and other school officials while Republicans insisted that he rescind the directive. He signaled no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as...
LAW
KRMG

Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Dems

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate. Biden was eager to have...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Biden announces deal, seeks votes: 'Let's get this done'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday he had reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departed for overseas summits. Biden's remarks at the White House came after he traveled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
KRMG

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Hospitals in Missouri were inundated with COVID-19 patients last summer when a group opposed to a mask mandate that had already expired gathered enough signatures to trigger a recall vote against the mayor who enacted it. Now the question about Mayor Brian Steele is on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRMG

How the proposed billionaires' income tax would work

WASHINGTON — A proposal to levy a new tax code on America's ultra-wealthy has sent shockwaves through the nation's capital and beyond on Wednesday, as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement over how to pay for President Joe Biden's trillion-dollar Build Back Better initiative. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden,...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Taylor
Person
Lynda Blanchard
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
KRMG

Minneapolis mayor faces voters with policing on their minds

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was the face of the city through some of its darkest days — the death of George Floyd under an officer's knee last year and rioting that marred the ensuing protests, including the burning of a police precinct after Frey ordered officers to abandon it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy