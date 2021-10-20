CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s The Denver Snow? Whenever It Arrives, It Will Be The Latest First Snow In Years

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
DENVER (CBS4) – The average date for the first snow of the season in Denver has come and gone with no snow in sight. Regardless when snow finally arrives, it will be the latest first snow since at least 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hav16_0cX2T3dQ00

Frost but no snow in Parker Wednesday morning where the temperature was 26 degrees under a full moon. (source: Rob McClure)

Looking back to when records started 139 years ago, the average date for the first snow in Denver is October 18. In recent years the first snow has come early and last year it was the second earliest snow on record when winter style weather hit in the metro area on September 8. The first snow was also at least a week earlier than average in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsbMP_0cX2T3dQ00

(source CBS)

The latest first snow on record was on November 21, 1934. In 2016 it happened just a few days before the record when the first measurable snow waited until November 17.

The current forecast has no chance for any snow in Denver or anywhere along the Front Range for at least the next 7 days. Some rain may develop Monday night and Tuesday next week which would be very beneficial. Denver is currently below normal with precipitation for the month, the season (September – November), and the the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gYYo_0cX2T3dQ00

(source CBS)

Until early next week, there is virtually zero chance for moisture in the metro area or almost anywhere in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vj7AH_0cX2T3dQ00

