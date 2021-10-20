CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ex-con beaten, strangled, left dead on Brooklyn park bench

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

A 28-year-old ex-con was beaten, strangled and left dead on Brooklyn park bench, police said Wednesday.

A passerby called 911 after he spotted Devante Scott’s body on a bench at Beverley Road and Kings Highway in East Flatbush about 7:05 a.m. on Oct. 7, cops said.

Scott died of blunt force trauma injuries to his head and compression of his neck, an autopsy found. His death has now been deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Scott, who lived in Flatlands, according to cops, had been arrested about a dozen times and did a stint in state prison for an attempted robbery conviction, according to police and records.

Comments / 19

Jose Torres
7d ago

what goes around comes back around remember that and what goes up must come down that's really street justice

Reply
4
Jim Nazium
7d ago

I always enjoy a good story with a happy ending.

Reply
9
 

