SEE IT: Jeweler robbed of $1.2 million in gems by pair of unarmed crooks in bold Brooklyn heist

A Brooklyn jeweler was robbed of $1.2 million in baubles by a pair of unarmed crooks during a bold afternoon heist, police said Wednesday.

The 67-year-old victim was transporting the pricey gems to his office and had just gotten into his car on 47th St. near 14th Ave. in Borough Park when the two men confronted him about 12:30 p.m. Friday, cops said.

Surveillance video released by both police and the Boro Park Shomrim, a neighborhood watch group, shows one of the crooks lunging into the car’s open driver’s-side window. The loafer-wearing looter, his feet dangling above the ground, tussled with the victim before his accomplice showed up and helped force open the door.

The robbers hit a switch inside the car to open the trunk before grabbing two bags containing the jewelry and running off to a black getaway car, officials said.

The suspects were apparently tracking the jeweler before robbing him, police sources said.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance images of the two suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.