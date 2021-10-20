CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle pops up just in time for Halloween

By Nabil Remadna
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StdNq_0cX2NhJ100

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It takes a lot of work, and of course some magic, to build your very own Hogwarts Castle, but one Austinite is doing just that.

“There are lights and stuff in everything,” said Joel Pace, who has been sticking to the Harry Potter-themed decorations at his home in south Austin since 2017. “We get comments on our Instagram and Facebook page from all over the world.”

Airline announces new low-cost, non-stop service from Pittsburgh airport

It takes weeks to set up, but Joel says it’s all worth it.

“Back in 2017, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and on a whim, just to cheer her up, I did some Harry Potter decorations.”

From then on, the display has gotten bigger and better, but COVID-19 caused him to shift gears. In 2020 and 2021, Joel started building the Hogwarts Castle as a way to be more COVID-19 friendly. The castle display allows people to drive by or walk for a quick stop. Before the pandemic, he would build Diagon Alley with many interactive displays.

“I’ve gotten questions about if it is inflatable, it is not inflatable,” Joel said.

Far from it, every piece is hand-painted or custom-made by Joel and volunteers.

“I started building the new bell tower in June and it took me through late August to finish it,” Joel said.

While it’s free to visit, Joel is also raising money for multiple charities. Foster Angels of Central Texas , Variety-the Children’s Charity of Texas and Zach Theaters pre-professional company . Joel and his family are even making Harry Potter-themed gifts for some of the kids.

If you plan on stopping by the family wants everyone to know that masks are required if you are getting close and congregating in one area.

Hogwarts Castle is located just off West Slaughter Lane, and once you turn onto Bungalow Lane, you can’t miss it.

The family says the best time to see it completely finished will be Thursday, Oct. 28, but if you miss it, don’t worry, it will be up until Christmas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogwarts Castle#Volunteers#Weather#Austinite#Diagon Alley#Zach Theaters
Fox News

Alec Baldwin resurfaces in Vermont after 'Rust' shooting, stuns local business owner: 'My jaw dropped'

Alec Baldwin has resurfaced in a quaint town in Vermont just days after the on-set "Rust" shooting, leaving local business owners in shock. Chris Stannard, the owner of The Italian Market of Manchester told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that Baldwin, 63, was, in fact, on foot in Manchester Center, Vermont on Monday picking up a food order from Cristos Pizza and Pasta, just a few businesses away from his.
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy