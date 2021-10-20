CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers near record high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kl8tN_0cX2MM0500
Markets The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up about 0.1%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has made gains over the last five days and is hovering around its all-time high set on Sept. 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points, or 0.5%, to 35,622 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

“The reason we’re seeing this rally over the last week is that company earnings are looking really good,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “Most companies are managing inflationary pressures and pricing issues and that's helping to alleviate concerns about overvaluation and inflation.”

Wall Street cheered solid earnings from a variety of health care companies. Abbott Laboratories, which makes infant formula, medical devices and drugs, rose 3.6% after handily beating analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts. Health insurer Anthem rose 7.2% after also reporting strong financial results.

Technology stocks lagged the broader market. Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.63% late Tuesday.

Netflix fell 1.9% after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts' estimates.

PayPal fell 4.9% following reports that it is considering buying digital pinboard and shopping tool Pinterest, which jumped 13.9%.

The price of Bitcoin rose 3.5% to over $66,667. It reached an all-time high earlier in the day. The gains came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest report cards from companies as they try to get a clearer view of the economic path forward amid rising inflation and a lingering threat from COVID-19.

A key concern remains supply chain disruptions and rising materials costs cutting into profits for many companies. Higher costs for companies could mean higher prices for consumers, which could threaten spending that is supporting the economic recovery.

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes fell 5.2% after reporting weak third-quarter financial results, partly because of supply chain problems and higher costs. Brinker International, which operates Chili’s Grill & Bar, fell 9.1% after its fiscal first-quarter profit fell far short of analysts' forecasts as it faces higher commodity and labor costs.

Investors seem to be taking the impact from rising inflation on companies in stride, said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments.

“Without big surprises on the downside, or something really outsized, the bulls are overtaking the bears," he said.

Rising inflation has also put a sharper focus on the Federal Reserve and its plans to start trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The central bank maintained through most of the year that inflation would likely be temporary and tied to the economic recovery, but it has grown more concerned about rising inflation persisting.

There are still several large companies on deck to report earnings this week. Railroad operator CSX and electric vehicle maker Tesla will report financial results after the market closes Wednesday. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Union Pacific. will report results on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#S P 500#Interest Rates#Defiance#Abbott Laboratories#Anthem#Treasury#Pinterest
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures hit record highs as investors eye tech earnings

(ṆFor a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Oct 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit record highs on Tuesday as Facebook rose after its quarterly results and a share buyback plan, turning the spotlight on its technology peers set to report later in the day.
STOCKS
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Rise After S&P and Dow Set New Records

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)
STOCKS
CNN

The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs as Tesla stock electrifies

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is brushing off concerns about Facebook. The Dow and S&P 500 both closed at record highs Monday — while Tesla shares soared to a new all-time peak above $1,000 and sent the company's market share past the $1 trillion level. The Dow ended...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Hovering at All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 had a somewhat neutral trading session on Friday, as we have been hanging around just above the 4500 level. The market is just shy of the all-time highs, and it is very likely that we could go looking towards the upside sometime next week. If we get a pullback from here, then I think ultimately there should be plenty of buyers underneath, especially near the 4500 level, and then the 50-day EMA underneath. The 50-day EMA is starting to curl higher, and that could be a reason for the buyers to come in and pick this market up.
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy