Union leader: ‘There is so much more to this than just the mandate’. The South Jersey health care system Virtua Health says 120 staff members “exited” employment after refusing to obey a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Virtua joins RWJ Barnabas, which fired 118 staffers across dozens of facilities Monday. Like most major health care networks in New Jersey, both chains mandated vaccinations and offered staff no COVID-19 testing option, so those who failed to get medical or religious exemptions lost their jobs. They each lost about 1% of staff across all facilities but say that did not impact patient services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO