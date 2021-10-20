ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Bill to Protect California Public Lands Advances in the Senate - Would Protect More Than One Million Acres of Public Lands and Over 500 Miles of Rivers

 2021-10-20

The PUBLIC Lands Act is a key to ensuring equitable access to public lands for local communities and supporting public health and economic recovery. The legislation is also critical to the state’s work to address the climate crisis, build resilience, and protect 30% of lands and waters by 2030. Senator Padilla’s...

