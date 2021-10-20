CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout

By BRYNN ANDERSON
 8 days ago
Atlanta Gunfire A police officer stands near the entrance of a residential building, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city's midtown area. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — (AP) — A man killed a woman and then died during a shootout with police at an apartment building in Atlanta's midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

Police got calls of a shooting inside the luxury high-rise shortly before 3:30 a.m. and officers responded within five minutes, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a news conference. The man was shooting at the officers who returned fire, he said.

Officers found a woman dead inside the apartment where she lived in Atlantic House Midtown, which at 32 stories is one of the city's tallest residential buildings. Police said it appears the man and woman knew each other and that there was no force entry. Police were trying to determine whether the man also lived in the building or whether he was visiting, Bryant said.

“We have one individual that is deceased inside the apartment, and the person that we believe is the assailant also has been killed,” Bryant said.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said several rounds were fired, entering multiple units. Police have been able to check the other units and haven’t found any other victims, he said.

Since Atlanta police engaged in a shootout with the man, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, Bryant said. That is standard procedure when officers fire their guns during encounters with the public.

Bryant said police used a drone “to be able to assess the scene and to help us out through this process.” He did not elaborate on exactly how the drone was used.

A number of people called 911 and police are also aware that a number of people were recording video while the incident was unfolding, Bryant said. He encouraged anyone with additional information to get in touch with police.

Speaking during the news conference, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reminded residents to call 911 when they see something dangerous happening.

“We did start receiving phone calls, but social media received information and has received more information, quite frankly, than we have received through our 911 center," she said. “So for us to be able to appropriately respond and assess, we just ask if you can put down your camera, put down your phone and call 911 and then allow us to do what we do.”

Police had closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to the gunfire. The heavy emergency response included an armored vehicle, an ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

