California State

California COVID-19 Facts for Tuesday Afternoon, October 19, Confirmed Cases: 4,592,312 (Up 4,081 Over Monday) – 70,437 Deaths (Up 21 Over Monday) - 24,453,759 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: Declines from 2.0%to 1.9% Day-Over-Day

goldrushcam.com
 2021-10-20

Cover picture for the articleOctober 20, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,592,312 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day...

goldrushcam.com

