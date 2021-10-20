California COVID-19 Facts for Tuesday Afternoon, October 19, Confirmed Cases: 4,592,312 (Up 4,081 Over Monday) – 70,437 Deaths (Up 21 Over Monday) - 24,453,759 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: Declines from 2.0%to 1.9% Day-Over-Day

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO