Congress & Courts

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Announces Senate Passes Resolution Designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

goldrushcam.com
 2021-10-20

Cover picture for the articleOctober 20, 2021 - Washington - The Senate has unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.),. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Left) Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) “Millions...

goldrushcam.com

