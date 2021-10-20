CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another Shot of Cooler Air on the Way

By Anthony Copeland
wevv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Temperatures will skyrocket out of the 40s to the mid-70s by the afternoon. Winds will also pick up from the southwest 10-15 MPH with...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Briefly warming up then cooler air takes over

A brief warm up begins today as high pressure takes over bringing mostly dry conditions to the area. Daytime highs will reach the mid 50s to low 60s. There could be some areas in the 70s tomorrow. This won’t last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
utv44.com

Gusty winds and cooler air

The threat of severe weather is over for the area. Today we will see wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower or two may be possible this afternoon. More clouds fill in overnight tonight and tomorrow. Lows...
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Damp, Cool, & Breezy Thursday

TODAY: It's a damp and dreary start to our Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will be likely through the day with highs only reaching the low 60s. It won't be raining the entire day, but it's likely we'll see our greater chances in the morning and late afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side, too.
ENVIRONMENT
wflx.com

Cooler air arriving this weekend

Friday morning, a lingering shower, then clearing and very windy. High temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s but less humid. Cooler air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping to near-80 for highs and near-60 for lows both mornings. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly...
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Gusty winds and cooler air

The threat of severe weather is over for the area. Today we will see wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower or two may be possible this afternoon. More clouds fill in overnight tonight and tomorrow. Lows...
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A well-deserved quiet pattern ahead with cooler drier air arriving

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much-needed quiet stretch of weather returns to Southwest Louisiana over the next several days, but today is going to quite windy as northwesterly winds behind yesterday’s cold front kick up at times over 30 mph through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. this evening. Heading out the door this morning you can expect to see temperatures starting out in the 50s with a clear commute as highs warm into the lower 70s this afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Cooler air and windy weather today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A big weather change today as it will be windy and much cooler. Grab something with long sleeves if you’re doing anything outside today. A very strong area of low pressure is passing over the ArkLaTex and pushing our cold front away from the region. Behind the front, we will feel that rush of cool and dry air throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise with west and northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour at sunrise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wgno.com

Windy afternoon as cooler air moves in

A Wind Advisory is in effect today from until 7PM as blustery conditions move in behind the cold front. We are waiting on the upper level low to our north to move east. As that happens cooler air will wrap around the western side of it and that will cause winds to increase through the day. Expect sustained speeds of 15-25 with gusts into the 30s being possible.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Cooler Air Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rather cool air is on the way to the Wiregrass for the end of the week. Lows Friday morning will reach the lower 50s, with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll see periods of cloudiness well into the weekend, with mainly sunny skies by later Sunday and into next week as we warm.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Another Soaker On The Way

A storm over the Plains will track toward the Northeast and bring the Susquehanna Valley another soaking rain. Clouds will continue to roll in over night and an easterly breeze will pick up. There may be a few light showers around as we get toward morning with lows in the 50s. We'll stay in the 50s Friday with the rain and the wind picking up and the rain will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening. While we don't expect wide spread flooding, watch for ponding on roadways and with lots of leaves coming down, the roads could be slippery. The rain will taper off over night Friday, but we still think there will be some showers around on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. With some sun peaking through the clouds we'll get to 60. As the storm start to pull out to sea on Sunday things should improve. There could still be a few showers in the morning, but look for more sun and a nice breeze by afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday evening Trick Or Treaters should stay dry. It'll be a nice start to November with sun and 60s on Monday, but a fast moving cold front could bring some showers by Tuesday and it should turn cooler for the second half of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy