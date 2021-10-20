Another Shot of Cooler Air on the Way

A storm over the Plains will track toward the Northeast and bring the Susquehanna Valley another soaking rain. Clouds will continue to roll in over night and an easterly breeze will pick up. There may be a few light showers around as we get toward morning with lows in the 50s. We'll stay in the 50s Friday with the rain and the wind picking up and the rain will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening. While we don't expect wide spread flooding, watch for ponding on roadways and with lots of leaves coming down, the roads could be slippery. The rain will taper off over night Friday, but we still think there will be some showers around on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. With some sun peaking through the clouds we'll get to 60. As the storm start to pull out to sea on Sunday things should improve. There could still be a few showers in the morning, but look for more sun and a nice breeze by afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday evening Trick Or Treaters should stay dry. It'll be a nice start to November with sun and 60s on Monday, but a fast moving cold front could bring some showers by Tuesday and it should turn cooler for the second half of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO