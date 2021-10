The Greene County Board of Supervisors recently approved the redistricting map that will be used for supervisor elections for the next decade. The Supervisors approved the map that was recommended by the five-person temporary redistricting commission. The selected map adhered to the criteria of the ideal population number of 1,754 with a maximum variation of 17 people, which there was a deviation of less than one-percent overall. The redistricting map was based off of the population change from the 2020 U.S. Census data that showed Greene County’s overall population dropped to 8,771.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO